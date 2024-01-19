Five defeats on the bounce have left Thomas Frank's side just three points above the drop zone, but with Toney, who scored 20 Premier League goals last term, back and games in hand over the teams around them, it's not time to panic just yet.

The Reds are one of the teams alongside Brentford in the relegation battle, and were handed a significant blow this week as they were charged with breaking FFP, which could lead to a points deduction.

On the pitch, things have been much more rosey in recent weeks, as Nuno Espírito Santo has taken six points from his first three Premier League games at the helm, and has them in the fourth round of the FA Cup after edging past Blackpool in Wednesday's replay.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brentford v Nottingham Forest on TV and online.

When is Brentford v Nottingham Forest?

Brentford v Nottingham Forest will take place on Saturday 20th January 2024.

Brentford v Nottingham Forest kick-off time

Brentford v Nottingham Forest will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Brentford v Nottingham Forest on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Brentford v Nottingham Forest online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Brentford v Nottingham Forest on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

How to watch Brentford v Nottingham Forest in the USA

You can watch Brentford v Nottingham Forest live on Peacock at 12:30pm ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

Brentford v Nottingham Forest odds

