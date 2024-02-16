Jürgen Klopp's side will play Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final later this month, have drawn Southampton in the fifth round of the FA Cup, are in the Europa League knock-outs and remain two points clear of Manchester City and Arsenal at the top of the Premier League after last weekend's victory over Burnley.

Salah's return is expected to breathe fresh life into Liverpool's title charge, but Saturday's game looks a tricky test as Brentford recently welcomed back their own talisman in Ivan Toney.

The Bees marksman has three goals in four games since the end of his suspension, and has helped Thomas Frank's side find their feet again after a rocky patch – taking six points from their last four games to remain clear of the relegation zone.

Toney has never scored against Liverpool, which the Anfield support will no doubt see as more of a bad omen than a good one.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brentford v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is Brentford v Liverpool?

Brentford v Liverpool will take place on Saturday 17th February 2024.

Brentford v Liverpool kick-off time

Brentford v Liverpool will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Brentford v Liverpool on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 11am.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Brentford v Liverpool online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass or on discovery+ via Amazon Prime Video without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Brentford v Liverpool on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

How to watch Brentford v Liverpool in the USA

You can watch Brentford v Liverpool live on FuboTV at 7:30am ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

