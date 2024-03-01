Not only that, but victory for Thomas Frank and co would mean a first ever Premier League double over Chelsea - and their first league double over them in general since 1938/39.

Brentford have hit a rough patch of late, however, with just one win in their last six games leaving them only five points clear of the relegation zone.

Chelsea have faced struggles of their own this term. They sit a disappointing 12th in the Premier League table, and were beaten by a youthful Liverpool side in last weekend's Carabao Cup final to leave Mauricio Pochettino feeling the pressure.

More like this

A 3-2 win over Leeds in the FA Cup in midweek has given Pochettino a bit of breathing room, but another west London derby defeat would throw him back into dangerous territory.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Brentford v Chelsea on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Brentford v Chelsea?

Brentford v Chelsea will take place on Saturday 2nd March 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Brentford v Chelsea kick-off time

Brentford v Chelsea will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Brentford v Chelsea on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is Brentford v Chelsea available to live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

How to watch Brentford v Chelsea in the USA

You can watch Brentford v Chelsea live on Peacock at 10am ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Brentford v Chelsea odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Brentford (21/10) Draw (11/4) Chelsea (23/20)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.