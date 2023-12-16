They remain the outsiders, but there is growing belief that Villa can challenge for the title this season, which is exactly the sort of mindset that can breed complacency.

Things are not quite as rosy for Brentford, who have lost four of their last five and have a lengthy list of absentees, which includes first-choice forwards Ivan Toney and Bryan Mbeumo.

But the Bees are a tough team to beat in West London – having lost just twice in the league at Gtech Community Stadium all season, and won three of their last four home games.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brentford v Aston Villa on TV and online.

When is Brentford v Aston Villa?

Brentford v Aston Villa will take place on Sunday 17th December 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Brentford v Aston Villa kick-off time

Brentford v Aston Villa will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Brentford v Aston Villa on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Brentford v Aston Villa live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Brentford v Aston Villa on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

How to watch Brentford v Aston Villa in the USA

You can watch Brentford v Aston Villa live on Peacock at 9am ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

