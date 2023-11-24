Doing so will, of course, also require Arsenal to beat Brentford, which has not been easy for their London rivals of late.

The Bees are unbeaten in their last 13 London derbies in the Premier League, including a 2-0 win over Chelsea and a 2-2 draw with Tottenham this season.

That said, Arsenal have had their number in recent meetings – they've already won once against Saturday's hosts this term, knocking them out of the Carabao Cup in September, and were the last London team to beat them in the Premier League.

Those two results should give the Gunners plenty of confidence as they look to move back into the top two - and perhaps even recapture top spot.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brentford v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Brentford v Arsenal?

Brentford v Arsenal will take place on Saturday 25th November 2023.

Brentford v Arsenal kick-off time

Brentford v Arsenal will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Brentford v Arsenal on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 4:45pm.

How to live stream Brentford v Arsenal online

Listen to Brentford v Arsenal on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

How to watch Brentford v Arsenal in the USA

You can watch Brentford v Arsenal live on FuboTV or Peacock at 12:30pm ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

