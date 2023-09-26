Arsenal have already won the Community Shield this season but the Gunners are desperate to challenge Manchester City in the Premier League as well as going deep in the Carabao Cup, FA Cup and Champions League.

Arteta's side are unbeaten in the league so far this season (won four, drawn two) and they come into the Brentford clash on the back of their 2-2 draw in the North London derby against Tottenham on Sunday.

Brentford, who beat Newport County on penalties in the second round in August, will be keen to bounce back from their surprise 3-1 defeat at home against Everton on Saturday evening.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brentford v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Brentford v Arsenal?

Brentford v Arsenal will take place on Wednesday 27th September 2023.

Brentford v Arsenal kick-off time

Brentford v Arsenal will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Brentford v Arsenal on?

Unfortunately, Brentford v Arsenal has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights on the Brentford and Arsenal official YouTube channels.

How to live stream Brentford v Arsenal online

As mentioned, the game will not be shown in the UK.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after the match for all the highlights.

Brentford v Arsenal odds

