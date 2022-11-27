Richarlison bagged a brace as World Cup favourites Brazil kicked off their campaign with a 2-0 victory over Serbia last Thursday.

Brazil and Switzerland will battle for supremacy in Group G, with the winner potentially sealing their ticket to the next round.

The Selecao's perfect night was soured, however, when Neymar limped off in the second half with an ankle injury and head coach Tite is set to be without his talisman for the rest of the group stage.

Switzerland edged past Cameroon in their opener thanks to Breel Embolo's effort and they are bidding to reach the knockout rounds for the third World Cup in a row.

A repeat of the last meeting between the two teams - a 1-1 draw at the 2018 World Cup - would certainly boost Swiss hopes of progressing.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brazil v Switzerland on TV and online.

For more World Cup features check out: World Cup 2022 kits ranked | World Cup 2022 stadiums | World Cup 2022 fixtures | Best players in the world 2022

When is Brazil v Switzerland?

Brazil v Switzerland will take place on Monday 28th November 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Brazil v Switzerland kick-off time

Brazil v Switzerland will kick off at 4pm.

Check out all the games coming up with our World Cup TV schedule guide.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Brazil v Switzerland on?

Brazil v Switzerland will be shown live on ITV1 with live coverage from 3pm.

Check out the full broadcast teams for both BBC and ITV with our World Cup presenters, pundits and commentators guide.

How to live stream Brazil v Switzerland online

You can also live stream the Brazil v Switzerland game online via ITV Hub.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Brazil v Switzerland radio

Every single match of the World Cup will be broadcast live on radio, including this one.

All 64 matches will be aired on BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT, so you can choose which set of commentators and experts you'd like to guide you through the tournament.

Brazil v Switzerland referee

The referee for Brazil v Switzerland is yet to be confirmed. We'll update you as soon as we know.

Brazil v Switzerland odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Brazil (9/20) Draw (7/2) Switzerland (6/1)*

For all the latest World Cup odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Brazil v Switzerland prediction

RadioTimes.com has more coverage for this World Cup than any football tournament before. You can check out the full Brazil v Switzerland predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

Check out our World Cup hub for all the latest from Qatar 2022, including match previews, predictions and analysis.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.