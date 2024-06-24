The latest edition of the Copa America takes place in the USA, and Brazil will be eager to avoid a repeat of the last time the tournament was held there eight years ago - when they failed to progress beyond the group stage.

Brazil, who have not been beaten by a CONCACAF side since 2012, are missing a number of high-profile players including Neymar, Ederson and Richarlison, but head coach Dorival Júnior can still call upon the likes of Real Madrid superstars Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo.

Costa Rica head into the tournament in fine form after winning two and drawing one of their last three games without conceding a goal, although Gustavo Alfaro's side face a stiff test to escape Group D with Colombia and Paraguay also in the mix.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brazil v Costa Rica on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Brazil v Costa Rica?

Brazil v Costa Rica will take place on Tuesday 25th June 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Brazil v Costa Rica kick-off time

Brazil v Costa Rica will kick off at 2am.

What TV channel is Brazil v Costa Rica on?

The game will be shown live on Premier Sports.

Premier Sports has returned to the UK after being rebranded as viaplay Sports. You can tune in via TV or online.

How to live stream Brazil v Costa Rica online

You can watch the match on Premier Sports Player.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via their app.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Brazil v Costa Rica odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Brazil (1/8) Draw (9/1) Costa Rica (14/1)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.