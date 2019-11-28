Wolves have won their last three Europa League games, though their only defeat came against Braga in the reverse fixture of their upcoming clash.

Black Friday deal: Add BT Sport for just £5 per month – new and current customers

Sky TV customer? Add BT Sport from just £10 per month

More like this

Check out the latest BT Sport Black Friday deals

The Premier League were narrowly beaten 1-0 at Molineux but will approach this showdown without fear.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Braga v Wolves game on TV and online.

What time is the Braga v Wolves game?

Braga v Wolves will kick off at 5:55pm on Thursday 28th November 2019.

How to watch and live stream Braga v Wolves

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

There’s a lot to admire about Wolves’ mentality in really pushing for success in the Europa League.

A point would virtually seal progression, and Santos’ men will put everything they’ve got into making sure they leave his homeland with something – at least.

Advertisement

Prediction: Braga 1-1 Wolves