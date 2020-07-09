A narrow victory over Everton on Monday night will have done little to raise confidence in north London, but the points were most welcome.

Watch Bournemouth v Tottenham with a NOW TV Sky Sports day pass

Bournemouth are staring down the barrel of relegation with four points separating them from safety with just five games to play.

More like this

Eddie Howe will be desperate for his men to make the most of Tottenham's inconsistency, but must pick up his own side's spirits as time runs out.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Bournemouth v Tottenham game on TV and online.

When is Bournemouth v Tottenham on TV?

Bournemouth v Tottenham will take place on Thursday 9th July 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

What time is kick-off?

Bournemouth v Tottenham will kick off at 6pm – the match will precede the late kick-off Aston Villa v Manchester United, also on Sky Sports.

What TV channel is Bournemouth v Tottenham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5:30pm.

This game is also available to watch live on free-to-air channel Pick TV.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Bournemouth v Tottenham online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Bournemouth v Tottenham odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Bournemouth (4/1) Draw (3/1) Tottenham (4/6)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Bournemouth v Tottenham team news

Bournemouth: Callum Wilson returns from suspension and will lead the line though Jack Stacey, Charlie Daniels and Simon Francis remain sidelined with injury issues.

Chris Mepham, Andrew Surman and Steve Cook will be given late fitness tests, and Howe will be desperate for good news on that front.

Tottenham: Eric Dier has been suspended for four games after climbing into the crowd to confront a fan who allegedly confronted his family prior to lockdown.

Harry Winks is likely to slot into Dier's position, though Dele Alli will also miss out due to a hamstring tweak.

Our prediction: Bournemouth v Tottenham

It's not harsh to say Bournemouth have been abysmal since lockdown, and they were rarely much better than that before it.

Wilson's return is about as big a spark as they're likely to receive between now and the end of the season, with all their hopes resting on the shoulders of him and Josh King.

Tottenham haven't been convincing but in Harry Kane and Son Heung Min they have match-winners capable of doing just that here.

Our prediction: Bournemouth 1-2 Tottenham

(Tottenham to win 2-1: 8/1 at Bet365)

Offer Terms: **New customers only. Min deposit £5. Bet Credits available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and further T&Cs apply.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV guide.