Bolton head into the clash as favourites after finishing third in the League One table, although Ian Evatt's side endured a nervy finale to their semi-final tie with Barnsley, as they nearly blew a 5-2 aggregate lead by conceding twice in the second half.

Oxford, who were fifth in the regular season, sprung a minor shock by dumping out Peterborough United in a 2-1 aggregate success to punch their ticket to Wembley.

The head-to-head record between the two teams for the current campaign tips the scales in favour of Bolton, as they romped to a 5-0 victory at home in March after a goalless draw at the Kassam Stadium last November.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bolton v Oxford on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Bolton v Oxford?

Bolton v Oxford will take place on Saturday 18th May 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Bolton v Oxford kick-off time

Bolton v Oxford will kick off at 4:15pm.

What TV channel is Bolton v Oxford on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 3:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Bolton v Oxford online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Bolton v Oxford on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Bolton v Oxford odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Bolton (17/20) Draw (5/2) Oxford (31/10)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.