The Wearsiders were patient in their search for Le Bris, taking more than 100 days to appoint Michael Beale's permanent replacement, and the former Lorient boss will want to use the next few weeks to run the rule over his youthful squad – with their opener against Cardiff City on Saturday 10th August on the horizon.

This is a big summer for Saturday's hosts as well. Blackpool are one of a host of clubs hoping to battle for promotion in League One, which looks as competitive as it has been for some time.

Neil Critchley's side finished just three points and two places outside the top six last season, but bridging that gap is not going to be as easy as simply completing some shrewd summer business given the strength of some of their third-tier rivals.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Blackpool v Sunderland on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Blackpool v Sunderland?

Blackpool v Sunderland will take place on Saturday 27th July 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Blackpool v Sunderland kick-off time

Blackpool v Sunderland will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Blackpool v Sunderland on?

Blackpool v Sunderland will not be shown live on TV, but it will be available to watch live online.

Check out the details below.

How to live stream Blackpool v Sunderland online

Fans in the UK will be able to tune in to Blackpool v Sunderland on SAFSEE.

You will need a match pass to watch the game on SAFSEE, which costs £7 per game.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after the match for all the highlights.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.