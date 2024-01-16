In the aftermath, Santo called for FA replays to be scrapped as this fixture interrupts their winter break, while his squad options for the trip to Bloomfield Road are limited, as six players are at the Africa Cup of Nations and another four are in the treatment room.

Blackpool are in flying form, and warmed up for Forest’s visit with a 2-0 league win at home to Exeter courtesy of Albie Morgan’s double last Saturday - making it four games unbeaten.

An away trip to Premier League outfit West Ham United or Championship club Bristol City awaits the winners in the fourth round later this month.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Blackpool v Nottingham Forest on TV and online.

When is Blackpool v Nottingham Forest?

Blackpool v Nottingham Forest will take place on Wednesday 17th January 2024.

Blackpool v Nottingham Forest kick-off time

Blackpool v Nottingham Forest will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Blackpool v Nottingham Forest on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV4 from 7pm.

FA Cup games have been split between the BBC and ITV throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country, who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Blackpool v Nottingham Forest online

You can live stream the match via ITVX on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Blackpool v Nottingham Forest on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Blackpool v Nottingham Forest odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Blackpool (29/10) Draw (11/4) Nottingham Forest (17/20)*

