Phil Parkinson's side only returned to the EFL this term but are among the favourites to go up in League Two and arrive in good form, with six wins from their last eight games in all competitions.

They'll be hoping to capitalise on their hosts' recent struggles. Rovers' only win in their last eight games, a run that stretches back to mid-December, was their 5-2 victory over Cambridge United in the last round of this competition.

Where Wrexham go, the cameras usually follow but that should give Jon Dahl Tomasson's team some extra motivation. They've been brilliant in spells under the Norwegian boss and a cup run could be just what they need to get their season back on track.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Blackburn v Wrexham on TV and online.

When is Blackburn v Wrexham?

Blackburn v Wrexham will take place on Monday 29th January 2023.

Blackburn v Wrexham kick-off time

Blackburn v Wrexham will kick off at 7:30pm.

What TV channel is Blackburn v Wrexham on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One Wales from 7pm.

FA Cup games have been split between the BBC and ITV throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Blackburn v Wrexham online

You can live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Blackburn v Wrexham on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Extra or talkSPORT 2.

BBC Radio 5 Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

Blackburn v Wrexham odds

bet365 odds: Blackburn (4/7) Draw (7/2) Wrexham (4/1)

