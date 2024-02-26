Eddie Howe is, therefore, likely to name a strong side in his bid for silverware, although the likes of Joelinton, Nick Pope and Callum Wilson remain sidelined by injury, while the Newcastle boss will be hoping Martin Dúbravka has recovered from the illness that forced him to miss last Saturday's 4-1 defeat at Arsenal.

Blackburn, who have won the FA Cup on six occasions, with the most recent being in 1928, have knocked out lower-league opposition in the form of League One Cambridge United and League Two Wrexham to reach round five.

A 1-1 home draw against Norwich City last Saturday made it three league stalemates in a row for Rovers, who are winless in four since a 3-1 defeat of Stoke City in new manager John Eustace's first game in the Ewood Park dugout earlier this month.

how to watch Blackburn v Newcastle on TV and online.

When is Blackburn v Newcastle?

Blackburn v Newcastle will take place on Tuesday 27th February 2024.

Blackburn v Newcastle kick-off time

Blackburn v Newcastle will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Blackburn v Newcastle on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 7:30pm.

FA Cup games have been split between the BBC and ITV throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Blackburn v Newcastle online

You can live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Blackburn v Newcastle on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Blackburn v Newcastle odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Blackburn (19/4) Draw (17/4) Newcastle (1/2)*

