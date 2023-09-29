Blackburn Rovers were tipped to take a step backwards after missing out on the Championship play-offs on goal difference last season, and a return of 10 points from their opening eight games seems to be par for the course.

The two sides have had limited time to prepare for the meeting at Ewood Park after being involved in Carabao Cup action in midweek, although Jon Dahl Tomasson's rotated Rovers side bagged five goals en route to a third-round victory at home to Cardiff.

Leicester had a trickier assignment as they headed to Anfield to face Liverpool, and succumbed to a 3-1 defeat.

However, Maresca made full use of his squad, and should recall the likes of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Wilfred Ndidi and Harry Winks to his starting XI here.

When is Blackburn v Leicester?

Blackburn v Leicester will take place on Sunday 1st October 2023.

Blackburn v Leicester kick-off time

Blackburn v Leicester will kick off at 12pm.

What TV channel is Blackburn v Leicester on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 11:30am.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Blackburn v Leicester online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Blackburn v Leicester on radio

Unfortunately, the match has not been selected for live radio commentary in the UK.

Blackburn v Leicester odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Blackburn (13/5) Draw (13/5) Leicester (21/20)*

