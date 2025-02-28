Bar a stunning capitulation, Chris Davies's side look set to land the League One title while they also have the Football League Trophy final at Wembley to look forward to.

Wycombe are the closest to Birmingham in the pack chasing the second automatic promotion spot.

Wycombe, who are looking to return to the Championship after their relegation in the 2020/21 season, had to overcome losing their manager Matt Bloomfield to Luton Town, but Mike Dodds is currently unbeaten in four games in charge.

It could be a straight shootout between Wycombe and Wrexham for third as Dodds's side hold a seven-point lead and a game in hand on Stockport in fourth.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Birmingham City v Wycombe Wanderers on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Birmingham City v Wycombe Wanderers?

Birmingham City v Wycombe Wanderers will take place on Saturday 1st March 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Birmingham City v Wycombe Wanderers kick-off time

Birmingham City v Wycombe Wanderers will kick off at 12:30pm.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What TV channel is Birmingham City v Wycombe Wanderers on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Birmingham City v Wycombe Wanderers online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Advertisement Birmingham City v Wycombe Wanderers odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Birmingham City (8/11) Draw (27/10) Wycombe Wanderers (15/4)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.