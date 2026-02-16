Benfica host Real Madrid at Estádio da Luz as the Champions League 2025/26 play-off round gets under way on Tuesday evening.

The pair met in Lisbon just weeks ago in the final round of League Phase fixtures when a late header from goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin clinched a 4-2 win that earned the Portuguese side a spot in the knockout stages and ensured Los Blancos missed out on a top-eight spot.

Jose Mourinho now gets another shot at his former employer but will know the importance of making a strong start to the tie ahead of the second leg at the Bernabeu next week.

For Real Madrid and Álvaro Arbeloa, it's a chance for both revenge and redemption. The Spanish side have won three on the bounce since their embarrassing defeat at Estádio da Luz and sit two points clear at the top of La Liga.

Kylian Mbappe missed Saturday's 4-1 victory over Real Sociedad but has been passed fit for Tuesday's first leg, in a major boost for the visitors.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Benfica v Real Madrid on TV and online.

When is Benfica v Real Madrid?

Benfica v Real Madrid will take place on Tuesday 17 February 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Benfica v Real Madrid kick-off time

Benfica v Real Madrid will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Benfica v Real Madrid on?

You can tune in to watch the game live on Amazon Prime Video.

How to live stream Benfica v Real Madrid online

The match won't be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

Is Benfica v Real Madrid on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

