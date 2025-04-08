That performance and result will give them confidence ahead of the trip to Leuven, where they'll want to tighten their grip on top spot.

Sarina Wiegman will be without two of her key attacking weapons for the return fixture, with Arsenal striker Alessia Russo and Chelsea winger Lauren James ruled out due to injury.

England should still have more than enough firepower – with 19-year-old Brighton forward Michelle Agyemang and Tottenham attacker Jess Naz called into the squad as replacements.

Wiegman's side will wrap up their Nations League campaign in late May and early June when they host Portugal and then travel to Spain.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Belgium v England on TV and online.

When is Belgium v England?

Belgium v England will take place on Tuesday 8th April 2025.

Belgium v England kick-off time

Belgium v England will kick off at 7:30pm.

What TV channel is Belgium v England on?

You can watch live coverage of Belgium v England on ITV4 from 6:45pm.

How to live stream Belgium v England online

You can also live stream the match online via ITVX.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Belgium v England on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

