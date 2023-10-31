The introduction of Niamh Charles at left-back worked to great effect in that game and she looks on course to reprise her role, but Sarina Wiegman may consider changes further forward after England struggled to make the most of their possession in the final third.

The Lionesses fed off the 30,000-plus fans at the King Power Stadium but will be without that home advantage for the reverse fixture and Wiegman has admitted that her side will need to raise their game as a result.

A win could send them top of the group, should results elsewhere go their way, but as we've seen in this Nations League campaign and on Friday, Belgium are more than capable of causing them a scare - it is Halloween after all.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Belgium v England on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Belgium v England?

Belgium v England will take place on Tuesday 31st October 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Belgium v England kick-off time

Belgium v England will kick off at 7:30pm.

What TV channel is Belgium v England on?

England v Belgium will be shown live on ITV4, with coverage starting at 6:45pm.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights on England's official YouTube channel.

How to live stream Belgium v England online

You can also live stream the England v Belgium game online via ITVX.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Belgium v England on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Belgium v England odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Belgium (11/1) Draw (19/4) England (1/4)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.