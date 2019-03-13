Virgil van Dijk was suspended for the game but Fabinho slotted into the defence and performed admirably at the back.

Dutch superstar Van Dijk has returned for the trip to the Allianz Arena and will need to be on high alert with Robert Lewandowski leading the line for the hosts.

Boss Jurgen Klopp will be determined for his side to record an away goal following Bayern Munich’s failure to find a way past Alisson at Anfield.

Fans will be desperate for another deep run in the Champions League alongside their Premier League title surge, but can they continue to spin both plates?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Bayern Munich v Liverpool game on TV and online.

What time is the Bayern Munich v Liverpool game?

Bayern Munich v Liverpool will kick off at 8:00pm on Wednesday 13th March 2019.

How to watch and live stream Bayern Munich v Liverpool

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 7:00pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Bayern Munich have scored 11 goals in their last two Bundesliga games – against opposition in the top seven – and conceded just once.

They have been utterly ruthless in attack and airtight at the back.

Liverpool have all the weapons required to beat any team in the world on their day, but they’re up against rampant opponents.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 2-1 Liverpool

