Bayern, who have won the European Cup/Champions League six times, are hoping to lift the trophy for the first time since 2020.

Bayern are eight points clear of Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga title race, and they’ll fancy their chances of booking their spot in the last 16 of the Champions League given they’ve won 12 of their last 13 home games in all competitions while scoring 38 times.

Celtic, who won the European Cup in 1967, are on course to scoop their 55th Scottish League title this season, but they’ll also be desperate to progress in the Champions League.

Brendan Rodgers’s side will be well aware they need to go to Munich and win if they are to book their place in the last 16 for the first time since the 2012/13 season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bayern Munich v Celtic on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Bayern Munich v Celtic?

Bayern Munich v Celtic will take place on Tuesday 18th February 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Bayern Munich v Celtic kick-off time

Bayern Munich v Celtic will kick off at 8pm.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What TV channel is Bayern Munich v Celtic on?

The match won't be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

How to live stream Bayern Munich v Celtic online

You can tune in to watch the game live on Amazon Prime Video from 6:30pm.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which means you can also watch all of the Premier League action with the trial, or tune in for documentaries such as All or Nothing: Arsenal or Rooney, plus many more coming to the platform.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £8.99 a month – or £95 per year – and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

Listen to Bayern Munich v Celtic on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Advertisement Bayern Munich v Celtic odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Bayern Munich (1/5) Draw (13/2) Celtic (11/1)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.