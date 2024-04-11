Leverkusen are unbeaten in all competitions, and finished the Europa League group stages with a 100 per cent record - so it's no surprise that they're only behind Liverpool on the list of favourites to win the competition in 2023/24.

The Hammers will take some hope from their struggles against Qarabag in the round of 16, however, with the German club looking set to be knocked out before Patrik Schick's stoppage-time double sent them through.

A 5-0 second-leg hammering of Freiburg helped West Ham book their place in the quarter-finals, and David Moyes will know his side are likely going to need to hit those heights again to get past Leverkusen.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bayer Leverkusen v West Ham on TV and online.

When is Bayer Leverkusen v West Ham?

Bayer Leverkusen v West Ham will take place on Thursday 11th April 2024.

Bayer Leverkusen v West Ham kick-off time

Bayer Leverkusen v West Ham will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Bayer Leverkusen v West Ham on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 from 7:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Bayer Leverkusen v West Ham online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass or on discovery+ via Amazon Prime Video without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Bayer Leverkusen v West Ham on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

Bayer Leverkusen v West Ham odds

Bayer Leverkusen (4/9) Draw (7/2) West Ham (6/1)

