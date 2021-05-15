What channel is Barnsley v Swansea Championship play-off semi-final match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Barnsley are just three games away from what would be a remarkable return to the Premier League 23 years since they were last in the top flight.

The Tykes have enjoyed a stellar second season back in the Championship and a string of positive results from Premier League fixtures starting in February saw them catapulted into the top six.

Now boss Valerien Ismael is tasked with edging the South Yorkshire club past Swansea and into the play-off final at Wembley later this month.

The Swans finished the season two points ahead of Barnsley in fourth place and beat Monday’s opponents 2-0 both home and away earlier in the campaign.

However, just one win in five means Swansea are looking to resurrect some form and Monday’s clash could well be a tight encounter, with around 4,500 home supporters able to attend the game.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Barnsley v Swansea on TV and online.

When is Barnsley v Swansea on TV?

Barnsley v Swansea will take place on Monday 17th May 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Barnsley v Swansea will kick off at 8:15pm.

The game takes place after Bournemouth v Brentford in the other Championship play-off semi-final, which kicks off at 63pm on Monday.

What TV channel is Barnsley v Swansea on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 8pm.

How to live stream Barnsley v Swansea online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Barnsley v Swansea team news

Barnsley: Liam Kitching is hoping to feature after making his comeback from injury in the 2-2 draw with Norwich, which saw forwards Cauley Woodrow, Conor Chaplin and Carlton Morris all withdrawn on 55 minutes to rest up for this clash.

The boss should stick with the same back three that earned the draw with the league champions, with Michal Helik anchoring the defence.

Swansea: Andre Ayew appears to have come through a hamstring issue but has not played 90 minutes since mid-April. He should start up front alongside Liam Cullen and Jamal Lowe on the opposite flank.

Jay Fulton and Conor Hourihane should keep their places in the XI.with Matt Grimes stationed in the middle of the park.

Barnsley v Swansea odds

Our prediction: Barnsley v Swansea

Barnsley have surprised many in their charge to the play-offs this season but one team they have struggled against is Swansea. The Swans beat Monday’s opposition 2-0 both home and away this term and restricted Barnsley to just four shots on goal over the 180 minutes.

Swansea may consider themselves the classier team heading into this tie but Barnsley’s resolve has been admirable. What’s more, they will have thousands of supporters on the Oakwell terraces on Monday – and who knows how that could sway the encounter.

Swansea know they have a reverse fixture at home to fall back on here, so won’t risk too much in search of a big win. In fact, this should be a close encounter and don’t be surprised if the semi-final is still well balanced heading into the second leg.

Our prediction: Barnsley 1-1 Swansea (5/1 at bet365)

