Davis Keillor-Dunn was Mansfield's main man in the 2023/24 campaign with 31 goal contributions in 46 league appearances, and manager Nigel Clough will need the attacking midfielder to continue that form if his side are to survive at this level, although new recruit Will Evans should help ease the goalscoring burden.

They are thrown in at the deep end because Barnsley are among the favourites to earn promotion after finishing in the League One play-off spots for the second year in a row last term.

The Tykes' top scorer for the last two campaigns, Devante Cole, has left for West Brom, although new boss Darrell Clarke has added experience to his squad with the signings of defender Marc Roberts and midfielder Conor Hourihane.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Barnsley v Mansfield on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Barnsley v Mansfield?

Barnsley v Mansfield will take place on Friday 9th August 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Barnsley v Mansfield kick-off time

Barnsley v Mansfield will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Barnsley v Mansfield on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+ from 8pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Barnsley v Mansfield online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Barnsley v Mansfield on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Sheffield and BBC Radio Nottingham.

BBC Radio Sheffield is available on DAB radio, FM 88.6 MHz, 94.7 MHz and 104.1 MHz, or you can tune into the station via Freeview.

BBC Radio Nottingham is available on DAB radio, FM 95.1 MHz, 95.5 MHz and 103.8 MHz, or you can tune into the station via Freeview.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Barnsley v Mansfield odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Barnsley (1/1) Draw (13/5) Mansfield (12/5)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.