Boss Daniel Stendel will hope his attacking forces can pull themselves together in the coming games with Barnsley failing to score in six of their nine competitive games so far in 2019/20.

Brentford have been equally shot-shy lately as they have failed to score in four of their last five matches.

Only Barnsley have scored fewer in the league this season, though Brentford’s defence has shipped just six in eight.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Barnsley v Brentford game on TV and online.

What time is the Barnsley v Brentford game?

Barnsley v Brentford will kick off at 1:30pm on Sunday 29th September 2019.

How to watch and live stream Barnsley v Brentford

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football or online via the SkyGo app from 1:00pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV.

Usually, you can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

You can also by a NOW TV season ticket that will allow you to watch every Premier League, Football League and Carabao Cup match this season for just £199.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Brentford have plenty of teams below them, but will need to kick into gear before long or they will be roped into the mess at the bottom.

Their tight defence is crucial to success this season in the wake of Neal Maupay’s summer exit, and Barnsley will struggle to get through them.

Prediction: Barnsley 0-1 Brentford