Barcelona's title challenge begins against Valencia on Saturday 17th August, and the next few weeks will be particularly important for new boss Hansi Flick – though injuries and international duty mean he's been without many of his key players so far.

Boosted by the long-awaited arrival of Kylian Mbappé, Real Madrid will begin their La Liga defence away at Real Mallorca on the evening of Sunday 18th August.

Mbappé will not be present for the US tour, alongside a host of other big names, who are all due to join up with Carlo Ancelotti's squad at a later date.

It might lack the intensity of a fully competitive El Clásico, but some of the stars of both clubs will still be on show - while neither side will want to suffer defeat, and perhaps an early psychological blow, at the hands of their fierce rivals.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Barcelona v Real Madrid on TV and online.

When is Barcelona v Real Madrid?

Barcelona v Real Madrid will take place on Sunday 4th August 2024.

Barcelona v Real Madrid kick-off time

Barcelona v Real Madrid will kick off at 12am.

What TV channel is Barcelona v Real Madrid on?

The game will be shown live on Premier Sports 1 from 12am.

Premier Sports has returned to the UK after being rebranded as viaplay Sports. You can tune in via TV or online.

How to live stream Barcelona v Real Madrid online

Fans in the UK will be able to tune in to Barcelona v Real Madrid online via Premier Sports.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after the match for all the highlights.

