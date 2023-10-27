The hosts are having to contend with a number of injury problems as the likes of Frenkie De Jong, Jules Koundé, Robert Lewandowski, Pedri and Sergi Roberto are set to miss out so academy products from La Masia will be needed to fill the squad.

Real Madrid dropped points in La Liga for just the second time this season when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Sevilla last weekend, but Bellingham was on the scoresheet once again as Carlo Ancelotti's side got the better of Braga in the Champions League on Tuesday.

El Clásico matches these days may lack the glitz and the glamour of the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo era, but the presence of Barcelona academy product Gavi, Brazilian magician Vinicius Jr and England's very own Bellingham means there will be plenty of rising stars on show.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Barcelona v Real Madrid on TV and online.

When is Barcelona v Real Madrid?

Barcelona v Real Madrid will take place on Saturday 28th October 2023.

Barcelona v Real Madrid kick-off time

Barcelona v Real Madrid will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Barcelona v Real Madrid on?

You can watch Barcelona v Real Madrid on Viaplay Sports Online. It costs £14.99 for the Viaplay sports package and you can pick up a free trial today.

How to live stream Barcelona v Real Madrid online

Viaplay boasts the majority of La Liga matches including Barcelona v Real Madrid on its online streaming platform.

Alternatively, bet365 customers can also tune in to watch La Liga matches online in the UK.

You can watch live sport on your mobile, tablet or desktop including football, tennis and basketball. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. Geo location and live streaming rules apply.

Listen to Barcelona v Real Madrid on radio

Unfortunately, the match has not been selected for live radio commentary in the UK.

Barcelona v Real Madrid odds

