Pep Guardiola's squad is nowhere near full strength for the trip due to the bulk of his recognised stars being on holiday after their Euro 2024 and Copa America exploits, although Erling Haaland has hit the ground running with a goal in both games.

The match will be Barcelona's first proper test of an important pre-season for new boss Hansi Flick, who replaced club legend Xavi in the dugout ahead of the new campaign.

Flick was able to get a look at a number of players in a behind-closed-doors win against Spanish minnows UE Olot before jetting off to the USA - although his squad is also depleted, as the likes of Frenkie De Jong, Gavi and Pedri are injured, while Eric García, Fermín López and Pau Cubarsí are representing Spain at the Olympic Games.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Barcelona v Man City on TV and online.

When is Barcelona v Man City?

Barcelona v Man City will take place on Wednesday 31st July 2024.

Barcelona v Man City kick-off time

Barcelona v Man City will kick off at 12am.

What TV channel is Barcelona v Man City on?

The game will be shown live on Premier Sports 1.

Premier Sports has returned to the UK after being rebranded as viaplay Sports. You can tune in via TV or online.

How to live stream Barcelona v Man City online

You can watch the match on Premier Sports Player.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via their app.

Fans in the UK will also be able to tune in to Barcelona v Man City online via City+.

City+ requires a subscription, which costs £34.99 a year or £4.99 a month.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after the match for all the highlights.

