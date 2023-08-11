But Tony Gustavsson's side are good value for their place in the quarter-finals and secured it with a comprehensive victory against Denmark in the Round of 16.

Facing France, who are among the favourites to lift the trophy later this month, will be another challenge entirely, however, as Eugénie Le Sommer, Wendie Renard and co really look to have hit their stride – they're unbeaten in the tournament and put four past Morocco in the Round of 16.

Two contrasting tactical approaches and a pair of teams brimming with confidence means it's hard to pick a winner, but a place in the semi-final against either England or Colombia will be the reward for whoever can hold their nerve.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Australia v France on TV and online.

When is Australia v France?

Australia v France will take place on Saturday 12th August.

Australia v France kick-off time

Australia v France will kick off at 8am.

What TV channel is Australia v France on?

You can watch Australia v France live on ITV1 from 7:30am.

There will be plenty of build-up to the game with extensive coverage of the Women's World Cup live on BBC and ITV throughout the tournament.

How to live stream Australia v France online

Fans can tune in to live stream the match on ITVX.

The platform is available across a host of devices from smart TVs to laptops, tablets and smartphones.

Listen to Australia v France on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

