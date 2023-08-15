England, who will have Lauren James back for the final on Sunday if they get there, won the European Championships last summer in London and they're hoping to better their third-place finish in the 2015 World Cup, which is their highest ever finish in the tournament.

Sarina Wiegman's side, however, know they face a tough task in joint-hosts Australia, who are likely welcoming back a fully fit Sam Kerr to the starting line up.

Australia pulled off a convincing 2-0 win against Denmark in the Round of 16 before a penalty shootout thriller against France in their quarter-final clash last weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Australia v England on TV and online.

When is Australia v England?

Australia v England will take place on Wednesday 16th August 2023.

Australia v England kick-off time

Australia v England will kick off at 11am.

What TV channel is Australia v England on?

You can watch Australia v England live on BBC One from 10:00am.

There will be plenty of build-up to the game with extensive coverage of the Women's World Cup live on BBC and ITV throughout the tournament.

How to live stream Australia v England online

Fans can tune in to live stream the match on BBC iPlayer.

The platform is available across a host of devices from smart TVs to laptops, tablets and smartphones.

Listen to Australia v England on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live or talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

