Leverkusen's incredible unbeaten streak came under threat in the second leg of their semi-final tie with Roma, but Josip Stanišić's last-gasp goal rescued a 2-2 draw to ensure progress to the showpiece by 4-2 on aggregate.

Atalanta ended Jürgen Klopp's hopes of lifting the Europa League by knocking out Liverpool in the quarter-finals, and the Serie A side made light work of Marseille in the last four to punch their ticket to Dublin.

The Bergamo-based club's hopes of a cup double were dashed, however, when they lost to Juventus in last Wednesday's Coppa Italia final.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Atalanta v Leverkusen on TV and online.

When is Atalanta v Leverkusen?

Atalanta v Leverkusen will take place on Wednesday 22nd May 2024.

Atalanta v Leverkusen kick-off time

Atalanta v Leverkusen will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Atalanta v Leverkusen on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Atalanta v Leverkusen online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

