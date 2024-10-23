Brendan Rodgers's side now need to rally as they bid to get their Champions League campaign back on track after last month's 6-1 defeat to Borussia Dortmund, which has left them 20th in the table with three points from two games.

Things don't get much easier for Celtic as they travel to Bergamo to face the 2023/24 Europa League winners, who have made an unbeaten start in Europe's premier club competition this term – holding Arsenal to a draw at home and then beating Shakhtar Donetsk 3-0 on the road to climb to 11th.

Atalanta have been in fine form in Serie A recently, too. They lost three of their first five league games of the season but are unbeaten in their last three and have won back-to-back games against Genoa and Venezia.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Atalanta v Celtic on TV and online.

When is Atalanta v Celtic?

Atalanta v Celtic will take place on Wednesday 23rd October 2024.

Atalanta v Celtic kick-off time

Atalanta v Celtic will kick off at 5:45pm.

What TV channel is Atalanta v Celtic on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 4 from 5pm.

How to live stream Atalanta v Celtic online

Listen to Atalanta v Celtic on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Scotland Extra.

BBC Radio Scotland Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio Scotland Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

