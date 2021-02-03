What channel is Aston Villa v West Ham Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

On that final day of last season, during a relegation-deciding clash, nobody could have predicted that less than a year later, a Premier League encounter between Aston Villa and West Ham would’ve been a battle for European football.

Villa sit ninth in the table with two games in hand on many sides above them, West Ham being one of them, in fifth, just three points above Villa.

The pair meet again in this midweek round of Premier League fixtures knowing that every point is precious in such a tightly-congested top half picture.

West Ham’s four-game winning streak was ended by Liverpool at the weekend but their ambitions will be unshaken following such a good 2020/21 so far.

Villa beat Southampton on the road in a solid victory for Dean Smith’s men as they gear up for several big encounters with top-half units.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa v West Ham on TV and online.

When is Aston Villa v West Ham on TV?

Aston Villa v West Ham will take place on Wednesday 3rd February 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Aston Villa v West Ham will kick off at 8:15pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Tottenham v Chelsea.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v West Ham on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 8pm.

How to live stream Aston Villa v West Ham online

Aston Villa v West Ham team news

Aston Villa: Kortney Hause and Wesley remain Smith’s only injury issues. He has the luxury of a fully-fit squad otherwise.

He is not expected to make any drastic changes. If it ain’t broke, don’t try to fix it.

West Ham: Arthur Masuaku and Darren Randolph are out for David Moyes’ men, though neither would have been likely to start this one given their recent form.

Man Utd loanee Jesse Lingard is expected to feature on the bench and could make a brief appearance in a bid to boost his fitness.

Aston Villa v West Ham odds

Our prediction: Aston Villa v West Ham

Both sides could feasibly triumph in this one. It’s going to be a close-run affair between two teams enjoying a terrific 2020/21 campaign.

West Ham’s recent resilience may give them a slight edge in this one, however. Craig Dawson has slotted in wonderfully alongside Angelo Ogbonna and they look like a really settled unit at the moment.

However, this would be a huge win for Villa if they manage to pull it off. It would elevate them beyond West Ham on goal difference with two games in hand. It’s a tough ask though, against a stubborn defence.

Our prediction: Aston Villa 1-2 West Ham (12/1 at bet365)

