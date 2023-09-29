Both sides will be desperate to make a fast start as they look to follow up on impressive showings in 2022/23. Man Utd were narrowly beaten to a first WSL title by Chelsea, while fifth place represented a strong season for Villa.

Marc Skinner's side will need to defy the odds if they're to go one better and end their wait for the title, as they head into the new campaign as fourth favourites after losing Alessia Russo to Arsenal in the summer.

The challenge for Villa is to bridge the gap on the WSL's top four, and perhaps even break into it – a win against one of them on the opening day would be the perfect start.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is Aston Villa v Man Utd?

Aston Villa v Man Utd will take place on Sunday 1st October 2023.

Aston Villa v Man Utd kick-off time

Aston Villa v Man Utd will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Man Utd on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC Two from 12:15pm.

How to live stream Aston Villa v Man Utd online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Aston Villa v Man Utd on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Manchester.

BBC Radio Manchester is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages – local restrictions will apply. You can also listen to BBC Radio Manchester online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Aston Villa v Man Utd odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Aston Villa (10/3) Draw (11/4) Man Utd (8/13)*

