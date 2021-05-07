What channel is Aston Villa v Man Utd Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester United turn their attention to their final few Premier League fixtures following their Europa League exploits as they travel to Aston Villa.

Advertisement

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men are on the brink of securing Champions League football and a runners-up spot in the league but a trip to Villa Park will not be a walk in the park.

Villa go into the game off the back of an impressive 2-1 win at Everton last time out and Dean Smith’s side will be looking to ensure they end the season on a high by finishing in the top 10.

Villa have not beaten the Red Devils in the league at Villa Park in 26 years and will need to be at their best if they are to end that wretched record.

Solskjaer’s men recorded a 2-1 win over Villa at Old Trafford in the reverse fixture in January as Anthony Martial and Bruno Fernandes found the net.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa v Man Utd on TV and online.

Follow our Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

When is Aston Villa v Man Utd on TV?

Aston Villa v Man Utd will take place on Sunday 9th May 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Aston Villa v Man Utd will kick off at 2:05pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Manchester City v Chelsea, which kicks off at 5:30pm on Saturday 8th May.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Man Utd on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event. Coverage begins at 1pm on Sky Sports Premier League.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Aston Villa v Man Utd online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW TV without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Aston Villa v Man Utd team news

Aston Villa: Jack Grealish has missed Villa’s last 11 fixtures with an ongoing shin problem and despite being back in training, the visit of United is likely to come too soon.

Trezeguet remains a long-term absentee after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligaments, while Morgan Sanson (knee) is targeting a return before the end of the season but won’t feature against United.

Man Utd: United’s main injury concerns see Martial and Phil Jones remain sidelined with knee issues.

Solskjaer could also be looking to rest some of the players who featured against Roma on Thursday night with the fixtures coming thick and fast in the closing stages of the season.

Aston Villa v Man Utd odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Aston Villa (7/2) Draw (3/1) Man Utd (8/11)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Aston Villa v Man Utd

Solskjaer will not want to take his foot off the gas as United build momentum towards their showpiece Europa League final at the end of the season.

Each Red Devils player will be looking to up the ante to prove they deserve a starting spot in Gdansk at the end of the month, which spells bad news for Villa.

Along with Grealish, goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has been the star of the show this season, but the Argentine will be in for a busy afternoon if United’s attacking talent turn up to play.

Our prediction: Aston Villa 0-3 Man Utd (14/1 at bet365)

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.