Fourth-place Villa are still just about hanging in the title race, but a loss on Sunday could see them fall eight points back from leaders Manchester City, which would surely put an end to their charge.

Back-to-back victories over Wolves and West Ham United have helped Erik ten Hag's side climb to sixth and resurrect their hopes of playing Champions League football next season - but, six points back from Tottenham in fifth and eight back from their hosts, they've still got plenty of ground to make up.

Lisandro Martínez's injury is a major blow, but Man Utd have looked much better in recent weeks and certainly have the players to hurt Villa – as their 3-2 comeback win in December proved.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is Aston Villa v Man Utd?

Aston Villa v Man Utd will take place on Sunday 11th February 2024.

Aston Villa v Man Utd kick-off time

Aston Villa v Man Utd will kick off at 4:30pm.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Man Utd on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Aston Villa v Man Utd online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Aston Villa v Man Utd on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

How to watch Aston Villa v Man Utd in the USA

You can watch Aston Villa v Man Utd live on FuboTV at 11:30am ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

