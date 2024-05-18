Gareth Taylor will be ruing his side's dramatic late defeat to Arsenal earlier this month, which handed the title initiative to Emma Hayes's Blues, although there are scenarios in which they can lift the title without beating Aston Villa.

Despite having nothing to play for, as they are guaranteed to finish seventh in the standings, the hosts will be eager to play their part in front of the television cameras.

They gave City a run for their money in this season's reverse fixture at the Joie Stadium, as Danielle Turner opened the scoring before Lauren Hemp's second-half brace bagged the points for the title chasers last December.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa v Man City on TV and online.

When is Aston Villa v Man City?

Aston Villa v Man City will take place on Saturday 18th May 2024.

Aston Villa v Man City kick-off time

Aston Villa v Man City will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Man City on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC Two from 2:40pm.

How to live stream Aston Villa v Man City online

You can live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Is Aston Villa v Man City on radio?

Unfortunately, the match has not been selected for live radio commentary in the UK.

Aston Villa v Man City odds

Aston Villa (12/1) Draw (8/1) Man City (1/9)

