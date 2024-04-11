Unai Emery's side were held to a goalless draw at the Johan Cruyff Arena, but put the Dutch giants to the sword in the second leg in the West Midlands.

A mad nine-minute spell saw them throw away two points in a 3-3 draw with Brentford at the weekend, but the visit of Lille offers the perfect opportunity for them to respond.

The French side are enjoying an impressive 2023/24 campaign, though. They're fourth in Ligue 1 and on course to qualify for Champions League football next term, while they topped Group A and beat Sturm Graz to book their place in the Europa Conference League quarter-finals.

More like this

Villa need to make the most of their home advantage in the first leg as Stade Pierre-Mauroy has been something of a fortress this term. Paulo Fonseca's team have lost there just once all season, and have the best home record in Ligue 1.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa v Lille on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Aston Villa v Lille?

Aston Villa v Lille will take place on Thursday 11th April 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Aston Villa v Lille kick-off time

Aston Villa v Lille will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Lille on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 3 from 7:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Aston Villa v Lille online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass or on discovery+ via Amazon Prime Video without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Aston Villa v Lille on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio WM.

BBC Radio 5 Live WM available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages – local restrictions will apply. You cannot listen to the game online via Radio WM on the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Aston Villa v Lille odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Aston Villa (8/13) Draw (3/1) Lille (17/4)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.