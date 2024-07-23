The kit is also adorned with the new club crest and includes white shorts, blue socks, an ‘1874’ sign-off.

Chris Heck, President of Business at Aston Villa, said: “We are immensely proud to unveil our new playing kit which marks the start of not only a landmark partnership with one of the world’s most recognisable sports brands but a historic year for our football club.

"The new jerseys feature the latest Adidas technology and have been developed in close collaboration with Aston Villa’s men’s and women’s teams."

This kit also marks a new multi-year partnership with Adidas – the club's first-ever – and SVP of Product and Design at Adidas, Sam Handy, said: "We’re hugely honoured to unveil the home kit for the very first time. This new partnership between adidas and Aston Villa marks a new chapter for both the brand and the club, paying perfect homage to the club’s 150th anniversary.

"We can’t wait to see the players and fans bring this special moment to life both on and off the pitch in the upcoming season and beyond."

The kit will be first worn for the men's pre-season tour to the USA, where they'll be kicking off on 27th July against Columbus Crew.

The new Aston Villa kit went on sale this morning – Tuesday 23rd July – in all men's, women's and children's sizes.

If you buy now the shirt will arrive just before their opening match on 27th July, plus you can take advantage of the free shipping.

How much does the new Aston Villa 2024/25 kit cost?

The new authentic home shirt or 'Match' shirt costs £110 in all men's and women's sizes. However, you can also buy a replica version for £80 for adults.

Meanwhile you can get a Kids version for £55 and an infant-sized mini kit for £50.

Where to buy the new Aston Villa 2024/25 kit

Right now, the kit is available to purchase online at the official Aston Villa store, or at other retailers like Fanatics. You can also stop off at the Holte End matchday store if you want to buy in person.

