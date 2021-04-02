What channel is Aston Villa v Fulham Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Fulham will head to Villa Park hoping to maintain the pressure on Newcastle and Brighton by claiming three valuable points in their battle to beat the drop – although Scott Parker would likely take a draw.

The Cottagers have just eight Premier League fixtures to save their season and started the weekend two points behind 17th-place Newcaslte.

A win here would greatly boost morale in west London and Parker knows this game is one his troops must take advantage of.

After all, Villa are 10th in the Premier League and winless from their last four outings. The run includes defeat to Sheffield United and a draw with Newcastle, so Fulham can hope for something similar on Sunday.

However, Dean Smith will be desperate to end this blip and push further into the top half before the end of the campaign.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa v Fulham on TV and online.

When is Aston Villa v Fulham on TV?

Aston Villa v Fulham will take place on Sunday 4th April 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Aston Villa v Fulham will kick off at 4:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Man Utd v Brighton, which kicks off at 7:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Fulham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Aston Villa v Fulham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Aston Villa v Fulham team news

Aston Villa: Jack Grealish returned to training this week following an injury and could feature on Sunday.

Kortney Hause may also be available, but Wesley remains out with a knee injury.

Fulham: Parker will hope to have Marek Rodak and Bobby Decordova-Reid in his squad, but Tom Cairney remains absent.

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored five goals for Serbia during the international break and will hope to earn a start here.

Aston Villa v Fulham odds

Our prediction: Aston Villa v Fulham

Villa beat Fulham 3-0 earlier in the season but don’t be surprised if the Cottagers fare much better here.

Parker has his men pulling together and they have a cause to fight for, while Villa can effectively cruise for the rest of the season.

Of course, should the likes of Grealish play then that could tip the balance in the hosts’ favour. But Fulham will give this a good go on Sunday and can easily pinch a point.

Our prediction: Aston Villa 1-1 Fulham (6/1 at bet365)

