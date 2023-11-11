Fifth-placed Villa bounced back from last weekend's Nottingham Forest slip-up with a win against AZ Alkmaar in the Europa Conference League on Thursday night, and will now look to keep pace with the top four ahead of the break.

Things have not been quite so rosy for the visitors. Fulham, who are 15th, have won just once in the Premier League since September, and suffered stoppage-time heartbreak against Manchester United last time out.

With Aleksandar Mitrović gone and their other strikers failing to fire, scoring goals has been their issue. The West Londoners have found the net just nine times this season - 15 fewer than Sunday's hosts.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa v Fulham on TV and online.

When is Aston Villa v Fulham?

Aston Villa v Fulham will take place on Sunday 12th November 2023.

Aston Villa v Fulham kick-off time

Aston Villa v Fulham will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Fulham on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there an Aston Villa v Fulham live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Aston Villa v Fulham on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

How to watch Aston Villa v Fulham in the USA

You can watch Aston Villa v Fulham live on Peacock at 9am ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

Aston Villa v Fulham odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Aston Villa (4/7) Draw (16/5) Fulham (9/2)*

