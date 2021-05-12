What channel is Aston Villa v Everton Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Everton can move above Tottenham and Liverpool with a win at Villa Park on Thursday evening, but will have to be wary of the sting Aston Villa have in their attacking arsenal.

Advertisement

These sides played each other for the first time this season just two weeks ago, after their initial clash over the winter was postponed due to Covid-19.

Both teams have just four Premier League fixtures remaining and while Villa are seeking a top-half finish to the campaign, it is Everton who have the most to play for.

If they win the match, Carlo Ancelotti’s men will hand the impetus back to their Merseyside rivals and Spurs in the battle to claim a Europa League place for next season.

But Villa boss Dean Smith will be confident his side can edge above Leeds in the league after the 2-1 win they inflicted on the Toffees at Goodison Park at the start of May.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa v Everton on TV and online.

Follow us on Twitter: @RadioTimesSport

When is Aston Villa v Everton on TV?

Aston Villa v Everton will take place on Thursday 13th May 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Aston Villa v Everton will kick off at 6pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this midweek, including Man Utd v Liverpool, which kicks off at 8:15pm on Thursday.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Everton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Aston Villa v Everton online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Aston Villa v Everton team news

Aston Villa: Morgan Sanson misses this clash with a knee injury, while Ollie Watkins is suspended.

Jack Grealish could be back in the squad, however, and may get a run-out as he tries to prove his fitness before England manager Gareth Southgate makes his Euro 2020 team selection.

Everton: James Rodriguez is rated 50/50 to return from an injury picked up during the warm-up to Everton’s recent loss to Villa.

Jean-Philippe Gbamin is out, while there is only a very slight chance that Yerry Mina will pass a fitness test for Thursday.

Aston Villa v Everton odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Aston Villa (9/5) Draw (12/5) Everton (6/4)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Aston Villa v Everton

Villa rumbled a flat Everton on Merseyside two weeks ago and there’s no question Smith’s troops can inflict the same defeat on their opponents again.

Having Grealish back would help cover for the loss of Watkins, but even without the playmaker Villa will look to control things here.

Everton have yet to truly get firing this spring and may struggle to build momentum at Villa Park. But they shouldn’t be written off here. A draw wouldn’t be a surprise and both managers would probably take it.

Our prediction: Aston Villa 1-1 Everton (6/1 at bet365)

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.