Ollie Watkins netted the only goal at Stamford Bridge, with Villa dominating following Malo Gusto's red card in the 58th minute. The victory moved the Villans up to sixth, as Emery's side bounced back from their disappointing defeat against Legia Warsaw last Thursday.

Everton, meanwhile, secured their first Premier League win of the season on Saturday evening, with Sean Dyche's side stunning Brentford in a 3-1 victory.

The Toffees, who beat Doncaster 2-1 in the Carabao Cup second round, will be hoping the Brentford result will kickstart a turn in form.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa v Everton on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Aston Villa v Everton?

Aston Villa v Everton will take place on Wednesday 27th September 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Aston Villa v Everton kick-off time

Aston Villa v Everton will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Everton on?

Unfortunately, Aston Villa v Everton has not been selected for broadcast in the UK, as not every match will be shown live on TV.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights on the Aston Villa and Everton official YouTube channels.

How to live stream Aston Villa v Everton online

As mentioned, the game will not be shown in the UK.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after the match for all the highlights.

Aston Villa v Everton odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Aston Villa (8/11) Draw (3/1) Everton (7/2)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.