Oliver Glasner has named strong XIs for Crystal Palace's Carabao Cup ties, and the under-pressure manager might once again opt against making too many changes in a bid to generate momentum and get a step closer to Wembley.

Aston Villa have emerged as one of England's top teams under Unai Emery's management and are unbeaten in their last 11 games in all competitions, including last month's third-round success at Wycombe Wanderers.

The Villans boss could shuffle his pack to cope with the demands of Champions League football being added to their schedule this season, and supersub Jhon Durán is likely to step into the starting XI.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa v Crystal Palace on TV and online.

When is Aston Villa v Crystal Palace?

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace will take place on Wednesday 30th October 2024.

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace kick-off time

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Crystal Palace on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+ from 7:40pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Aston Villa v Crystal Palace online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Aston Villa v Crystal Palace on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio WM.

BBC Radio WM is available on DAB radio, FM 95.6 MHz, or you can tune into the station via Freeview.

