Jack Grealish and co. have one of the best goalscoring records in the top flight this season, with an average 2.5 goals per game from their seven Premier League fixtures.

Brighton, meanwhile, are looking to end a run of six Premier League outings without a win in order to edge further away from the relegation zone.

The Seagulls have drawn three of their last four games and would likely take a point from Villa Park if offered on Saturday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa v Brighton on TV and online.

When is Aston Villa v Brighton on TV?

Aston Villa v Brighton will take place on Saturday 21st November 2020.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Aston Villa v Brighton will kick off at 3pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Tottenham v Manchester City, which kicks off at 5:30pm on Saturday.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Brighton on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 2:45pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Aston Villa v Brighton online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Aston Villa v Brighton team news

Aston Villa: Bertrand Traore will hope to be fit for this clash following a thigh problem. Kortney Hause, meanwhile, is rated 50/50.

Goalkeeper Tom Heaton could make the bench, while Ollie Watkins is expected to start up top once again, with Grealish, Ross Barkley and Trezeguet behind him.

Brighton: Boss Graham Potter is sweating on the fitness of four first-team players, with Solomon March, Aaron Connolly, Leandro Trossard and Christian Walton all pushing to return to the squad.

Lewis Dunk is back from a suspension and should slip straight back into the heart of defence. Jose Izquierdo may also miss out again.

Our prediction: Aston Villa v Brighton

Villa’s goalscoring form this season has certainly caught the eye but crucially they have the joint-best defensive record in the Premier League to date.

And this puts them in good stead against a Brighton side that are labouring for goals of late. The Seagulls have made a habit of eking out draws recently but may struggle against this lung-busting Villa attack.

Indeed, even with Dunk back in the defence this could be a long day for Potter’s men. A home win – albeit not a walkover – appears inevitable.

Our prediction: Aston Villa 2-1 Brighton

