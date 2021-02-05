What channel is Aston Villa v Arsenal Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Aston Villa will look to stretch Arsenal’s winless run to three Premier League fixtures when the two sides meet at Villa Park in Saturday’s early kick off.

Villa themselves lost 3-1 to West Ham in midweek but are on a strong run of form and are still eyeing a top-six finish to the season.

Dean Smith’s men beat Arsenal 3-0 in north London back in November – a result that was to trigger a miserable run of form for Arsenal that at one point threatened the job of boss Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal have since responded with a strong set of results post-Christmas but Tuesday’s 2-1 loss to Wolves has put them on the back foot.

Will we see a response from the Gunners at Villa Park or will their hosts claim victory to nudge closer to the European spots?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Aston Villa v Arsenal on TV?

Aston Villa v Arsenal will take place on Saturday 6th February 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Aston Villa v Arsenal will kick off at 12:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Liverpool v Manchester City, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Arsenal on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport from 11:30am.

How to live stream Aston Villa v Arsenal online

Aston Villa v Arsenal team news

Aston Villa: Boss Smith has a largely fit squad for this clash, with Wesley and Kortney Hause his only absentees.

Trézéguet may come into the starting XI to freshen things up but the likes of Jack Grealish and Oli Watkins are expected to keep their places.

Arsenal: Arteta will hope a successful appeal to David Luiz’s red card in midweek results in the defender being available for this clash, but goalkeeper Bernd Leno is suspended.

The boss is sweating on the fitness of Kieran Tierney and Pablo Mari. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could come back into the attack, while Gabriel should start alongside Rob Holding at centre-back if Luiz is not available.

Aston Villa v Arsenal odds

Our prediction: Aston Villa v Arsenal

Villa completely outplayed Arsenal when these sides met in November and the Gunners will be out for revenge here. Yet Arsenal have a habit of blowing hot and cold this season – and Saturday’s game could well be tricky.

Two matches without a win has nerves rising in north London and Arteta is now without his first-choice goalkeeper and potentially his preferred centre-back pairing.

Villa know how to attack with abandon and will certainly test Arsenal’s resolve here. The hosts will look to contain midfielder Thomas Partey and, if they do this, could shut off much of Arsenal’s offensive threat.

Our prediction: Aston Villa 2-1 Arsenal (10/1 at bet365)

