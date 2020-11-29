Last weekend’s 0-0 draw against Leeds came after a humbling 3-0 defeat to Aston Villa before the international break – the last time they played at home.

And Mikel Arteta’s men will be wary of the threat this Wolves side poses, with Nuno Espirito Santo aiming to haul his troops towards the European spots.

Wolves are winless in two themselves but know how to keep things tight at the back and may play with less rigidity against a Gunners attack that is severely lacking goals.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Wolves on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Wolves on TV?

Arsenal v Wolves will take place on Sunday 29th November 2020.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Arsenal v Wolves will kick off at 7:15pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Chelsea v Tottenham, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Wolves on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Arsenal v Wolves online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Arsenal v Wolves team news

Arsenal: Nicolas Pepe is suspended for this tie, but Thomas Partey could come back into the midfield following an injury lay-off. Willian will be assessed ahead of Sunday’s clash, although the game has likely come too soon for Bukayo Sako.

Mohamed Elneny and Sead Kolasinac may not be available due to Covid-19. Pablo Mari is unlikely to return from injury until next weekend.

Wolves: Conor Coady should be back in the side after missing the Southampton game due to Covid-19, but Romain Saiss is out following a positive test.

Jonny Castro Otto remains sidelined but apart from that the boss has a fully-fit squad to choose from.

Our prediction: Arsenal v Wolves

Arsenal are labouring for goals right now and the disjoint between midfield and attack is something boss Arteta needs to address.

Unfortunately for the Gunners they will come up against a Wolves side that know exactly how to nullify attacking threats before hitting on the break.

Don’t be surprised to see Wolves deploy the same gameplan that earned then slim wins over Leeds and Fulham. This won’t be ’smash and grab’ but the visitors may well sucker-punch Arsenal at some point.

Our prediction: Arsenal 0-1 Wolves

