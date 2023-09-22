After going close last season and splashing the cash on reinforcements over the summer, Mikel Arteta's side have their sights set on the Premier League title this term and though they're yet to find top gear, they've shown the winning mindset needed to challenge Man City by holding their nerve in some tight fixtures.

As for Spurs, the Ange Postecoglou feel-good factor has helped supporters quickly forget about the departed Harry Kane and allow them to dream about what can be achieved with the Australian at the helm.

Rarely has a Tottenham manager enjoyed such popularity so soon, but Postecoglou's stock will rise to new heights if he can deliver a North London Derby victory at the Emirates, where they've won just once in the Premier League this century.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Tottenham on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Tottenham?

Arsenal v Tottenham will take place on Sunday 24th September 2023.

Arsenal v Tottenham kick-off time

Arsenal v Tottenham will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Tottenham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm and Main Event from 2pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Arsenal v Tottenham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Arsenal v Tottenham on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Arsenal v Tottenham odds

