Unai Emery will have been pleased with his side’s ability to create chances during Monday night’s 1-1 draw with Manchester United, though not with his team’s ability to kill the game off.

Standard Liege kicked off their European adventure with a 2-0 win over Vitoria SC but failed to impress on the night.

The Belgians – who sit second in the Pro League – could only muster five shots against their Portuguese opponents including two on target, but clawed their way to victory.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Arsenal v Standard Liege game on TV and online.

What time is the Arsenal v Standard Liege game?

Arsenal v Standard Liege will kick off at 8:00pm on Thursday 3rd October 2019.

How to watch and live stream Arsenal v Standard Liege

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Arsenal’s ability to score isn’t in doubt, regardless of their wastefulness against United.

The Gunners have scored at least one in their last 14 games stretching back to a defeat against Leicester in April.

If Liege roll up to settle for a point, Emery’s men should be able to push forward and put them to the sword.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-0 Standard Liege